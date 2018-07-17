Case against Pinal County roads, transportation excise tax in court July 18

The Goldwater Institute will be in Arizona Tax Court Wednesday for oral arguments against Pinal County’s transportation excise tax, which was approved by voters last year.

It begins at 10 a.m. July 18 in the Old Courthouse, 125 W. Washington Suite No. 201 in Phoenix.

In November, Pinal County adopted a new transportation excise tax to pay for infrastructure improvements and road construction, according to a release.

“But while fixing roads isn’t a problem, the tax Pinal County officials created is. It violates state law and creates a confusing set of rules for taxes that will ultimately hinder economic development in the county,” Jennifer Tiedemann, communications manager for Goldwater Institute, said in the release.

According to the county, the new tax applies to retail sales, but not to sales of single items that cost more than $10,000, according to the release.

“That means the day-to-day purchases of lower-income citizens will be taxed more heavily than expensive items like new cars and jewelry,” Ms. Tiedemann said in the release.

“That isn’t just unfair, it’s also illegal. Arizona law specifies what must be taxed when a county creates a transportation excise tax, and doesn’t allow counties to create their own rules in this way,” she said.

“The Goldwater Institute is challenging the Pinal County tax to help ensure that Arizona’s tax laws remain within rational limits and don’t end up destroying investment and economic growth in the Grand Canyon State,” according to the release.

Read more about Vangilder v. Arizona Department of Revenue at goldwaterinstitute.org/taking-on-an-illegal-sales-taxvangilder-v-arizona-department-of-revenue/.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.