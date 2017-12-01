Festival of the Superstitions car show fundraiser raises $1,575.55 for Apache Junction veterans center

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present $1,575.55 to the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center thanks to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Festival of the Superstition’s car show sponsors Lost Dutchman Realty, Natures Wonder Dispensary, MVS Tags and Title and Apache Gold Casino.
The Apache Junction Community Veterans Center, in the north outbuilding of the Desert Chapel United Methodist Church, 462 N. Palo Verde Drive, provides veterans a welcoming space for filing claims, counseling, referrals to other agencies, comradeship and overcoming other obstacles.
Thank you to the community of Apache Junction, the Arizona Car Kit Club, the Senior Rodders, the Good Guys and the East Valley Model T Ford Club for making this the largest car show in the festival’s history. The car show registrants along with the generosity of Natures Wonder and Lost Dutchman Realty, which both matched the car show proceeds, allowed us to raise the largest amount ever donated to a local charity from this event.
The car show may be over but there are still ways to help support our local veterans. True Guns, 1075 S. Idaho Road Suite No. 213, is raffling off a Browning A5 Ducks Unlimited. Tickets are $10 and a maximum of only 250 tickets will be sold with all proceeds benefiting our local veterans center.
The Apache Junction Community Veterans Center is also hosting a golf tournament March 25 at the Painted Mountain Golf Resort, 6210 E. McKellips Road in Mesa. There will be a 7:30 a.m. flyover as well as goody bags, prizes and a roast-beef banquet. Contact Don at 480-349-8017 to register your team.
Editor’s note: Allyson Dunn is the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce director of events and communications. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
