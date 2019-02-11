CAC seeks businesses, organizations for 5th Annual Job Expo

Central Arizona College seeks businesses and organizations to participate in the Fifth Annual Job Expo on March 27.

According to a press release, the expo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

“The expo is a great opportunity to access a lot of talent in a short period of time and allows companies the opportunity for valuable face-to-face interaction with potential candidates,” said CAC Coordinator of Student Employment Ann Mitchell in a prepared statement.

“We encourage companies and organizations that have positions available or provide services to help prepare for employment to market available jobs to members from the surrounding communities, currently enrolled college students, alumni and high school seniors.”

The cost for profit organizations is $30 and for non-profit organizations, the charge is $20 with IRS proof of non-profit standing, the release noted.

Each exhibitor will be provided with a table/chair and lunch for one representative, added the release.

Registrations are due by March 4. After this date, a $10 late fee will be assessed. A confirmation will be sent via email upon receipt of a paid registration. Space is assigned on a first-come basis. The last day to register for the expo is March 18.

For more information on how to register for the expo, or obtain a registration form, contact Ms. Mitchell at 520-494-5428, or e-mail ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.

