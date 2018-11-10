CAC photography students feature exhibit at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

The work of Central Arizona College advanced photography students will be featured at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum gallery during December.

A meet-the-artist reception will take place 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, to allow visitors an opportunity to speak with the students about their work. Those attending the opening reception will receive free admission to the Arboretum.

“The exhibition will feature images taken by students during their field trip to Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Field trips with the advanced photography students are a great opportunity for me to get them out of the classroom and photographing all the Arboretum has to offer. I find it especially helpful with an assignment I give that focuses on line, shape, form, pattern and texture. The arboretum is just a delightful place to find stunning examples of all these concepts. It helps students understand the powerful role nature plays in what they often think of as man-made subject matter,” said Sue Tatterson, creative arts division chair and professor of digital media.

She added:

“I really enjoy watching the students develop their own style; some are naturally drawn to black and white imagery, so you’ll definitely see some great examples of that genre; and of course I have others who just naturally have a wonderful eye for color and again, you’ll see very strong use of color in their compositions. The show will have something for everyone!”

CAC’s Digital Media Arts Program offers an Associates of Applied Science in Digital Media Arts with two specializations available: graphic design and digital photography and video.

Students receive hands-on-training using state-of-the-art technology to develop technical skills while focusing on the latest production techniques for generating computer-based graphics and media-rich productions.

Experienced instructors provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to prepare them for a career in creative industries or transfer to a four-year college or university.

Students interested in pursuing a further degree are able to transfer directly into Arizona State University’s Graphic Information Technology Program at the ASU Polytechnic campus with junior status. The different tracks available at ASU include commercial photography, web design and graphic design.

For more information about the photography exhibit at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, contact Sue Tatterson at susan.tatterson@centralaz.edu or call the Arboretum during daytime business hours at 602-827-3000.

Editor’s Note: Angela Askey is executive director public relations and marketing at Central Arizona College

