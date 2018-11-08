CAC hosts Arcs and Sparks event for females interested in welding

Central Arizona College Welding Program Arcs and Sparks free event is 5-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16 at the Signal Peak Campus V Building, Room 107, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge. (Submitted photo)

The Central Arizona College Welding Program is hosting an Arcs and Sparks event for females, age 10 and up.

The free event will be held 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 at the Signal Peak Campus V Building, Room 107, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge.

Arcs and Sparks will provide options for girls and women to explore welding careers as participants learn firsthand how to make a basic weld and use an angle grinder/plasma cutting machine while creating a glow box or butterfly, according to a press release.

The release stated experience is not necessary. Current female students and instructors will be available to provide a cutting-edge learning opportunity. Attendees must wear leather closed-toe shoes/boots, 100 percent cotton long-sleeved shirt and full-length pants.

While a small number of welders are women, many opportunities exist for females to enter the career offering “relatively high average pay,” the release noted despite the American Welding Society predicting a shortage of more than 200,000 skilled welding professionals by 2020 in the industry.

For more information, contact Brent Couch, professor of welding at brent.couch@centralaz.edu or Sandra Lascher-Zires, career navigator/outreach specialist at Sandra.lascherzires@centralaz.edu.

