CAC certificate supports Western Association of Food Chains

The Management Certificate offered through Central Arizona College’s Business Division qualifies for the Western Association of Food Chains National Retail Management credential.

The WAFC was established in 1921, as a non-profit organization comprised of retailers and wholesalers in the Western United States representing over 7,500 supermarkets and $200 billion dollars in annual sales.

The WAFC’s primary mission is to provide educational and leadership opportunities for food industry associates that help advance employees into successful careers.

The CAC Management Certificate features eight courses and students will complete 24 credits. Courses are offered at the Aravaipa, Maricopa, Signal Peak, San Tan and Superstition Mountain Campuses as well as online.

Some courses available for 2019 include: Business relations, business communications, managing hospitality human resources, among others.

In addition to being recognized by the grocery chain business, this certificate supports general business management curriculum valuable across major industry careers and disciplines. Individuals completing the Management Certificate may choose to complete an Associate of Applied Science Business Degree.

WAFC stores include AJ’s, Albertsons, Bashas’, Coca Cola, Costco, Dine’ Mkt., Food City, Fry’s, Kroger, Los Altos Ranch Markets, Safeway, Smith’s Food & Drug, Smart & Final, Sprouts, United Grocers, and Whole Foods. Employees with a WAFC store may qualify for a tuition reimbursement program through their employer.

CAC’s spring semester begins Jan 14, 2019. Following is a listing of the required Management Certificate courses that are available for spring 2019. The management certificate and WAFC options are available to all interested students and current WAFC employees.

