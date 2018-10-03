CAAFA selects Ray Villa as the new executive director

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse has selected Ray Villa as the new executive director to start on Oct. 8.

The Apache Junction-based domestic and sexual violence services organization chose Mr. Villa to build on CAAFA’s 20-year history of community partnerships, according to a press release.

“CAAFA has established itself as a key social services provider in Pinal and eastern Maricopa Counties. This was accomplished by collaborating with organizations and individuals who care deeply about domestic and sexual violence. I look forward to exploring the full potential of these relationships so that we can do even more for survivors in our community,” Mr. Villa said in a prepared statement.

CAAFA Board Chair Maria-Elena Ochoa called Mr. Villa’s professional history, qualifications, and dedication to domestic and sexual violence issues the best fit for CAAFA.

“In terms of both budget and services, we were strategic in expanding CAAFA’s reach as we rounded the corner to our 20th anniversary. With Mr. Villa on board, we look forward to launching CAAFA’s next phase as we deepen partnerships within our community, and of course, continue driving positive outcomes for the domestic and sexual violence survivors that we serve,” Ms. Ochoa said in a prepared statement.

CAAFA plans to host an open house on Oct. 25 to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, celebrate its 20th anniversary and to introduce Mr. Villa to the community.

A former Mesa Police Department community partnership administrator, Mr. Villa’s career in the public sector includes his 13-year service with the city of Mesa and 21 years as a police lieutenant with the Chandler Police Department, according to the release.

In addition to extensive experience investigating sexual assault and domestic violence cases, while working with the Chandler Police Department, he developed a dating violence program called Preventing Abuse and Violence through Education.

The PAVE program developed in partnership with My Sister’s Place domestic violence shelter was taught in all Chandler Unified School District’s junior high and high schools, added the release.

His nonprofit experience stems from volunteering on boards of directors for organizations including the Mesa Sunrise Rotary Club and East Valley Adult Services, the release stated about the University of Phoenix and Northern Arizona University alumni.

