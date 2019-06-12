Burglaries, thefts reported May 29-June 4 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of thefts and residential and commercial burglaries reported May 29-June 4 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Residential burglary, reported at 6:43 p.m. May 30 in the 1100 block of South Warner Drive.

Theft of property, reported at 6:50 p.m. May 30 in the 1500 block of East 28 th Avenue.

Avenue. Commercial burglary, reported at 6:35 a.m. June 1 in the 2200 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 8:37 p.m. June 2 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 9:43 p.m. June 2 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Residential burglary, reported at 11:28 a.m. June 3 in the 2400 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Theft, reported at 5:22 p.m. June 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Theft, reported at 9:41 p.m. June 4 in the 2100 block of North Idaho Road.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

