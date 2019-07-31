Burglaries, recovered stolen vehicles reported July 11-15 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of recovered stolen vehicles and vehicle burglaries reported July 11-15 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Vehicle burglary, reported at 10:09 a.m. July 11 in the 200 block of South Phelps Drive.

Vehicle burglary, reported at 7:44 p.m. July 11 in the 1800 block of West 16 th Avenue.

Avenue. Recovered stolen vehicle, reported at 4:58 p.m. July 12 in the 1100 block of West Apache Trail.

Recovered stolen vehicle, reported at 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the 900 block of South Desert View Drive.

Incidents reported to AJPD and PCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

