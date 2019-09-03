Buglers available for Arizona funerals

Tom J. Day (buglesacrossamerica.org)

Bugles Across America provides a free, live performance of “Taps” as military honors at funeral services of deceased Armed Forces personnel, including in Arizona.

More than 4,000 buglers volunteer for this organization nationwide, which is an approved provider by the Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, and all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Bugler requests can be entered on Bugles Across America’s website at buglesacrossamerica.org.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.