Buglers available for Arizona funerals

Sep 3rd, 2019 · by · Comments:
Tom J. Day (buglesacrossamerica.org)

Bugles Across America provides a free, live performance of “Taps” as military honors at funeral services of deceased Armed Forces personnel, including in Arizona.

More than 4,000 buglers volunteer for this organization nationwide, which is an approved provider by the Department of Defense, the Veterans Administration, and all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Bugler requests can be entered on Bugles Across America’s website at buglesacrossamerica.org.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie