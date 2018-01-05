Road closures Jan. 8-26 on Broadway Avenue, Old West Highway to Tomahawk Road
(Graphic courtesy of city of Apache Junction, from http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects)
A project with road reconstruction and some curb and gutter realignment that will involve closures along Broadway Avenue from Old West Highway to Tomahawk Road begins on Monday, Jan. 8.
There are some anticipated road closures. The first will be at Old West Highway and Broadway to the west side of The Palms Mobile Home Park driveway. This closure will be Jan. 8-26. Construction is anticipated to be completed in March. It is city Project No. PWC2015-08 and the contractor is SDB. Working hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Updates will be posted at http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.