With rock removal work finished, chip seal can now be applied along State Route 88, also known as Apache Trail near Tortilla Flat northeast of Apache Junction.

Work was completed on June 12-13, extending in to the afternoon, according to officials at ADOT.

The removal of some boulders next to the highway between mile posts 213 and 214, is part of an ongoing Arizona Department of Transportation SR 88 highway improvement and safety project, according to ADOT.

The rock-removal work was done before chip-seal is applied along that part of SR 88.

