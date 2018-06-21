Bollinger sentenced to 160 years in prison in connection with Apache Junction sexual conduct with a minor

Johnny Ray Bollinger, of Apache Junction, has been sentenced to 160 years in prison on 37 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of involving or using a minor in drug offenses, police said.

In March 2017, Apache Junction Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of West Greenlee Avenue. Mr. Bollinger had made threats of suicide prior to police arrival, but was later placed under arrest following the domestic violence investigation, police said in a release.

A subsequent investigation, led by Detective Stephanie Jewell, revealed that Mr. Bollinger, 36, and his wife, Paula Ann Bollinger, 39, were suspected of repeatedly forcing 16- and 17-year-old girls to perform sexual acts with them. Further investigation revealed the girls were introduced to methamphetamine use and instructed on how to ingest it. The sexual acts would often involve the use of methamphetamine, police said.

Video evidence obtained by police documented the sexual abuse and drug activity involving the Bollingers and the girls. It is believed these criminal acts occurred from 2015 through 2017, police said in the release.

Mr. Bollinger was sentenced by Pinal County Superior Court Judge Joseph R. Georgini on June 7.

Judge Georgini commended the work of investigators involved in the case, which included the Pinal County Attorney’s Office Bureau Chief Shawn Jensvold, Pinal County Public Defender Office Attorney Peter Goodman and others.

Mrs. Bollinger is scheduled for trial in August for her role in the case, according to the release.

