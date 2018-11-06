Bob Clark of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers elected ‘Honorary Ranger’

Nov 6th, 2018 · by · Comments:

From left, Roger Matas, acting captain and internal affairs officer for the Apache Junction Mounted Gangers, presents Bob Clark with a pin as 2018’s “Honorary Ranger.” (Submitted photo)

Longtime Apache Junction Mounted Rangers member Bob Clark was recently nominated and elected as Honorary Ranger for 2018 for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Mr. Clark has been a member since April 2008, according to a release.

“He has worn many hats in our organization. He was the go-to person for quads, working with Taylor Umlah. He was also the treasurer for four years,” AJMR member Renee Shutts said in the release.

“He held the position of chief of staff with our previous captain, Lyle Gallagher. Bob has been deeply involved with the Lost Dutchman Days committee for eight years,” she said.

“Congratulations Bob.  Thank you for your dedication and support of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers,” Ms, Shutts said.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie