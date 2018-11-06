Bob Clark of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers elected ‘Honorary Ranger’

Longtime Apache Junction Mounted Rangers member Bob Clark was recently nominated and elected as Honorary Ranger for 2018 for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Mr. Clark has been a member since April 2008, according to a release.

“He has worn many hats in our organization. He was the go-to person for quads, working with Taylor Umlah. He was also the treasurer for four years,” AJMR member Renee Shutts said in the release.

“He held the position of chief of staff with our previous captain, Lyle Gallagher. Bob has been deeply involved with the Lost Dutchman Days committee for eight years,” she said.

“Congratulations Bob. Thank you for your dedication and support of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers,” Ms, Shutts said.

