Board of adjustment again continues discussions on two cases

For the second time in a row, two cases before the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment and Appeals were continued to a future meeting.
On March 12 the board voted 4-2 to continue to a Monday, May 7, meeting a case where applicants disagree with and are appealing the zoning administrator’s interpretation pertaining to permits required for “Temporary Uses” and/or “Private Outdoor Music Festivals/Events.”
Discussion had been postponed from a Dec. 11 meeting.
Voting for the continuance on March 12, according to the video of the meeting, were Chairman Frank Schoenbeck, Vice Chairman Jesse Gage and board members Luciano Buzzin and Michael Weller. Voting no were board members Braden Biggs and Judy Borey. Board member Jane Jones was absent.
Prior to the vote, a motion by Mr. Biggs to not accept the continuance failed for lack of a second.
The case, BA-3-17, is an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision by Bambi Johnson, represented by Adam Martinez and Thomas F. Galvin Jr. of the Rose Law Group, appealing the interpretation of Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 1, Zoning Ordinance, Article 1-1: Introductory Provisions, Section 1-1-3 Applicability; and Article 1-2: Types of Uses, Section 1-2-4 Administrative Uses; and Article 1-5: Zoning Bulk and Use Regulations, Section 1-5-3 Non-residential Use Regulations, Table 5-3 Non-residential Use Regulations; and Article 1-6 Supplemental Regulations, Section 1-6-23 Temporary Uses and Structures; and Article 1-16 Administration: Section 1-16-12 Conditional Use Permits, Administrative Use Permits and Building Permits, according to the agenda.
“The city has been talking to Tom Galvin as the attorney for Bambi Johnson and the request was made by him,” City Attorney Joel Stern said to the adjustment board.
“The city does support the reasons and they relate to something that’s actually on the planning and zoning commission meeting tomorrow night and on March 27,” he said.
“It’s not exactly the same issue, but it’s a similar issue regarding events and how any events it takes to trigger a conditional use permit,” he said.
“The 27th there will be an anticipated vote by the planning and zoning commission and, if that happens, that may actually resolve the issues that Ms. Johnson has with the city code,” Mr. Stern said.
Mehmood Mohiuddin, the owner of the Hitching Post and HP Steakhouse restaurants, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, said in a public hearing at the meeting that the case centers on ancillary uses at his business.
“They’re trying to change the code to not to have a storage lot or a parking lot and boats, trailers at that location,” he said.
“And if that situation comes and you guys change the code on it, it has to be changed for the whole city of Apache Junction and it’s going to put a lot of people out of business. Just keep that one in mind,” he said.
Also at the meeting March 12 the board voted 5-1 to continue to the Monday, May 7, meeting case BA-4-17. It is an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision by Joel Kaplan, appealing the decision of denial of nonconforming rights for four recreational vehicle rental spaces on an RS-20M (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential)-zoned property at 529 N. Gold Drive. Mr. Kaplan contends that the property does have rights for the four RV spaces in addition to the duplex, triplex and mobile home on the property. Discussion had been postponed from a Dec. 11 meeting.
“The issue there is the attorney, Mr. Eric Jackson, wants to meet with staff to talk about these items,” City Attorney Stern said. “We would support the continuance on this one also and this may be resolved at the staff level.”
Voting yes were Chairman Schoenbeck, Vice Chairman Gage and board members Mrs. Borey, Mr. Buzzin and Mr. Weller. Voting no was Mr. Biggs.
Prior to the vote, Mr. Biggs made a motion to not continue the case, which was seconded by Mr. Weller. It failed, 2-5, with Mr. Biggs and Mr. Weller voting yes and Chairman Schoenbeck, Vice Chairman Gage and board members Mrs. Borey and Mr. Buzzin voting no.
“The ruling in 1985 was he could build more apartments. Moving a trailer onto the property did not build a darn thing,” Mr. Weller said during discussion on case BA-4-17.
The Monday, May 7, meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, at 480-474-2645.
The cases may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the planning division office at the city hall complex, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com