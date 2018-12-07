Blood donors receive pizza vouchers for their help

The city of Apache Junction will conduct its next blood drive 6:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The Vitalant bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., for donors, who are reminded to bring photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.

Donors will receive a voucher for a free pizza from Streets of New York.

Vitalant was formerly United Blood Services.

“Donating blood deeply impacts lives. Be a hero by donating and sharing the information,” a release announcing the blood drive stated. “There is a great need for type O blood.”

To schedule a donation time, visit bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Dec. 12 and choose a time.

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately 5-10 minutes, according to the release.

Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.

