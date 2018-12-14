BLM evaluating Gold Canyon public land lease to Pinal County for proposed regional park

The Bureau of Land Management, Lower Sonoran Field Office, is processing a request from the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to lease approximately 498 acres of public lands for a regional park in Gold Canyon.

The proposed Peralta Regional Park is southeast of East Ojo Road and East Peralta Road, according to a map from the BLM.

The application has been made under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, which allows municipalities the ability to lease federally-managed public lands for public purposes, according to a release.

“Pinal County is one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S., and there is an increasing need for recreational access on public lands for local residents and families,” Dolores A. Garcia, public affairs specialist for new media and fire communications in the BLM’s Office of Communications and External Affairs, said in the release.

The proposed park would provide access to recreational opportunities such as hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, tent camping, an equestrian area and picnic locations.

The BLM is preparing an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act, to analyze the environmental impacts of leasing the lands.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposal and help inform the environmental analysis during a 30-day public scoping period.

Maps of the project area, a conceptual plan of the park, and other information can be found through the BLM’s online land use planning tool at go.usa.gov/xnjx6.

A notice of realty action for the lease was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 13.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation.

The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations, according to the release.

Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs, according to the release.

For more information on BLM in Arizona, go to BLM.GOV/Arizona.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.