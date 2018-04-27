Bike, walk, talk during Apache Junction transportation event

Apache Junction residents and visitors to the city are invited to Flatiron Community Park Saturday, May 5, as the city continues to develop its first Active Transportation Plan.
All are encouraged to participate in either a 2-mile walk or a 6-mile bike ride at 7:30 a.m. at the park, 150 N. Apache Trail, as part of the city’s process in developing the transportation plan, which will help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and other modes of non-vehicular transportation, officials stated in a release.
After the walk or bike ride, there will be a short discussion of the experience. Sign-in and orientation starts at 7:30 a.m. The event starts and finishes at Flatiron Park.
At 9 a.m., the recreation department and the Apache Junction High School football team will have a fun-run fundraiser.
According to city officials, a survey and interactive map are two additional methods for both residents and visitors to participate in the Active Transportation Planning process.
To participate, complete the online survey and view the interactive map at www.ajcity.net/active. The survey and map close on Sunday, May 6.
More information about the Active Transportation Plan will be available at the event. Any questions related to the plan should be directed to the Larry Kirch, 480-474-5082.
Any questions related to the parks and recreation run series, call 480-983-2181.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.