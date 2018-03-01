Salt River Wild Horse Management Group wins ‘Best Float’ at Lost Dutchman Days Parade

Salt River Wild Horse Management Group’s entry in the Feb. 24 Lost Dutchman Days Parade won “best float” in a vote by the community, according to the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.
“Thank you to the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty and P&M Rodeo Royalty for presenting the trophy,” Allyson Dunn, of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group is dedicated to preserving and protecting the Salt River wild horses and safeguarding their habitat through field work, public awareness and educational campaigns. Their goal is and always has been freedom, protection and humane management of this treasured recreational resource. They operate an emergency hotline (480-868-9301) and can have their people on scene within 15 minutes of any emergent situation. When necessary, they rescue and rehabilitate suffering injured Salt River wild horses and provide sanctuary to five rescued Salt River wild horses who have made recoveries from fatal injuries.”
Learn more about the group at http://saltriverwildhorsemanagementgroup.org/.
The parade route ran between Idaho Road and Ironwood Drive on Apache Trail. It began at Phelps Drive and traveled west toward Ironwood Drive and then returned. This year’s theme was “Blue Jeans and Gold Dreams.”