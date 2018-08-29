Beloved pet’s death causes owners’ grief, sorrow

Experiencing the loss of a beloved pet is inevitable but nonetheless filled with pain and sorrow.

Ray and Doreen Benkler, of Apache Junction, still recall the last days of their 9-year-old terrier mix, Georgi, who died this summer after becoming ill.

Before the sudden death, Georgi was taken to the closest VCA Animal Hospital. Bloodwork was initially done to help doctors determine a recommended treatment plan after examination, enabling an accurate diagnosis.

Returning home with the dog, the owners waited for hospital staff to call within a two- to three-day period. But, by the time they did, it was too late.

“The dog lost weight and was dehydrated. All they did was ask her (Doreen), ‘How much money have you got?’ And, tried to make her buy insurance. It really wasn’t any of their business. What we needed them to do was to help the dog,” Mr. Benkler said of his wife’s encounter at that VCA pet hospital. “They gave no meds, no shot, nothing. They failed to provide medical treatment.”

From not receiving a call in a timely fashion after bloodwork to reportedly being called about a week later, checking on the dog, Mr. Benkler expressed disappointment in the establishment he alleges failed to provide adequate care and customer service.

“They called seven days later, asking me how is Georgi doing,” Mr. Benkler said, adding that his dog’s health worsened while waiting for a call so he sought veterinary care elsewhere.

Although he got better treatment at two other facilities, Mr. Benkler said the time lapse from the dog’s initial visit without treatment contributed to the unexpected death.

“They never called back as promised,” he said. “Bottom line, VCA left me in a dark hole allowing my dog to suffer”

Expressing his concerns to a VCA representative, who reportedly acknowledged some “policy errors,” Mr. Benkler was assured that they will “try to do a better job next time,” as reiterated to the Independent when the individual was contacted by phone.

Mr. Benkler’s concerns were, however, dismissed and the call was deferred to another corporate representative who did not return the call. She encouraged Mr. Benkler to contact the Arizona State Veterinary Medical Examining Board if he felt that something was wrong.

Not only had he already contacted the vet board, but he also called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint, he says.

MCSO Public Information Officer Joaquin Enriquez, who reviewed the deputy’s incident report about Mr. Benkler’s concern alleging animal abuse at the practice, stated the owner was informed it was not a case of criminal animal abuse, but advised it was a civil matter, which is standard practice when no criminal activity has occurred.

“We are happy to talk to anybody who has questions,” said Arizona State Veterinary Medical Examining Board Executive Director Victoria Whitmore.

She said the four-person agency examines the medical aspect of veterinary complaints, not grievances against facilities. With the assistance of an outside panel of community members, veterinary staff, business people, the board handles complaints such as a misdiagnosis and malpractice.

“We review the facts of the case related to medical care. We encourage people to check on the website to make sure vets are licensed and check for disciplinary action,” Ms. Whitmore said, referring people to vetboard.az.gov.

She understood pet owners’ emotions following the loss of what many consider family members, she said. Likewise, Mr. Benkler appreciated a sympathy card sent from 1st Pet Veterinary in Mesa where the dog died in his arms.

The Humane Society offers the following suggestions to help cope:

Acknowledge and express your grief.

Reach out to those with a “sympathetic ear.”

Research online resources and helpful support groups.

Write feelings down in a journal, a poem, essay, or short story.

Call the regular veterinarian or local humane society to inquire about a referral to a pet-loss support group or hotline number.

Make a memorial for your pet.

While grieving, it’s natural and normal to feel guilt, denial, anger and even depression, according to a pet loss website that listed similar coping mechanisms.