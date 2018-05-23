Bashas’ to deliver tons of apples to local food bank

A truck from Bashas’ supermarkets will bring 13,000 pounds of apples 10 a.m., Friday, May 25, to the United Food Bank, 245 S. Nina Drive in Mesa, as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign.

FirstFruits Marketing of Washington created the campaign to help feed the underserved “while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States and Canada,” according to a release.

This is the first year that Bashas’ has participated in the campaign. Bashas’ donation is based on the number of apples it sold in stores across the state during the first quarter of 2018.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to give back to the community and participating in the Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign is a great way to make a meaningful difference,” Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores, stated in the release. “This donation of more than 13,000 pounds of apples helps put a sizable quantity of fresh produce into the hands of Arizonans in need.”

In Arizona, as many as one in seven people struggle with hunger, and the number of hungry children is higher yet, according to the release. About one in four Arizona children – nearly 435,000 youth – experience hunger or “food insecurity,” the release stated.

“We are so grateful for Bashas’ and FirstFruits for inviting us to take part in the Take a Bite out of Hunger campaign,” stated Dave Richins, CEO of United Food Bank. “Receiving 13,000 pounds of fresh apples will help supplement thousands of nutritious meals for our neighbors in need.”

Since the campaign’s inception in 2010, more than 1 million pounds of fresh apples have been donated to local food banks. Last year, more than 250,000 pounds of fresh apples were donated in participating retailers’ names to local food banks in their communities.

“We love working with retailers like Bashas’ who are committed to serving their local communities,” stated Tim Corkill, regional marketing manager of FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. “Together, we’re not only making a donation, we’re making a difference. At the same time, we’re helping to raise awareness of food insecurity in the United States and Canada.”

