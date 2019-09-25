Baseline Road closed at Higley Road the next 2 weekends

Right turns will be permitted from Baseline Road to northbound Higley Road during the work. Above is a different project. (ADOT)

Baseline Road will be closed at Higley Road over the next two weekends as improvements are made to the intersection.

Through traffic and left turns will be prohibited on Baseline Road during both phases of this project and traffic will be reduced to one lane on Higley Road, according to a release.

Restrictions are:

9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27-5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, work takes place on the west portion of the intersection. Right turns will be permitted from Baseline Road to northbound Higley Road.

9 a.m.Friday, Oct. 4-5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, work takes place on the east portion of the intersection. Right turns will be permitted from Baseline Road to southbound Higley Road.

