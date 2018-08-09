Aug. 15 deadline for children to apply for free horse-riding lessons

Previous winning students for free horse-riding lessons pose for a photo with Maria Jones, instructor, and Kim Bridges. (Photo special to the Independent, courtesy of Joan Felkner)

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are giving five children in fourth-12th grades free horse-riding lessons.

“Everything is included. All you have to do is be in the Apache Junction school district, write an essay saying why you should be chosen,” according to a release.

Submissions must include a permission slip from a parent or guardian with consent for transportation to and from lessons.

Also include a cover sheet with contact information such as name, address, phone number, school and age. Applications must be in by Aug. 15.

Youths who are not chosen may re-apply next time. All e-mails go to realtorjoan1@msn.com or mailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction 85120.

