Assaults, sex offense reported July 6-10 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults and a sex offense reported July 6-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated included:

Sexual conduct with a minor, reported at 12:34 a.m. July 6 in the 2200 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Assault, reported at 8:19 a.m. July 10 in the 300 block of West Apache Trail.

Assault, reported at 3:40 p.m. July 10 in the 1400 block of West Kaniksu Street.

Incidents reported to AJPD and PCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

