Assaults reported Sept. 3-8 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 3-8 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Assault, reported at 11:38 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 2400 block of East Baseline Avenue.

Assault, reported at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 700 block of West Datil Circle.

Aggravated assault, reported at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Aggravated assault, reported at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

