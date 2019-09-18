Assaults reported Sept. 3-8 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 3-8 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Assault, reported at 11:38 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 2400 block of East Baseline Avenue. 
  • Assault, reported at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 700 block of West Datil Circle. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.  
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue. 

