Assaults reported Sept. 21-30 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 21-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Aggravated assault, reported to AJPD at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1700 block of North Valley Drive. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported to AJPD at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 2500 block of West Scenic Street. 
  • Assault, reported to PCSO at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 2500 block of South Yavapai Road. 
  • Assault, reported to PCSO at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 22 at South Desert View Road and West Guadalupe Drive. 
  • Assault, reported to PCSO at 5:57 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 1100 block of West Canyon Street. 

