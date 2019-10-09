Assaults reported Sept. 21-30 to Apache Junction Police Department, PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 21-30 to the Apache Junction Police Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated included:

Aggravated assault, reported to AJPD at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1700 block of North Valley Drive.

Aggravated assault, reported to AJPD at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 2500 block of West Scenic Street.

Assault, reported to PCSO at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 2500 block of South Yavapai Road.

Assault, reported to PCSO at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 22 at South Desert View Road and West Guadalupe Drive.

Assault, reported to PCSO at 5:57 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 1100 block of West Canyon Street.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.