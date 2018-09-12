Assaults reported Sept. 2-8 to Apache Junction Police Department Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 2-8 to Apache Junction Police Department. Incidents investigated by AJPD included: Aggravated assault, reported at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.

Assault, reported at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 300 block of North Starr Road

Aggravated assault, reported at 1:12 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.

Aggravated assault, reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue. Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com. The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.