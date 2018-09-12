Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 2-8 to Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated by AJPD included:
- Aggravated assault, reported at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
- Assault, reported at 7:40 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 300 block of North Starr Road
- Aggravated assault, reported at 1:12 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
- Aggravated assault, reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue.
Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.