Assaults reported May 1-14 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported May 1-14 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Assault, reported at 6:48 p.m. May 1 in the 2800 block of West 12 th Place.

Place. Aggravated assault, reported at 8:54 a.m. May 2 in the 400 block of East Navajo Avenue.

Aggravated assault, reported at 12:54 p.m. May 2 in the 1600 block of South Cortez Road.

Aggravated assault reported a 9:09 pm. May 14 at North Ocotillo Road and West Apache Trail.

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.

