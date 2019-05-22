Assaults reported May 1-14 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported May 1-14 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included:  

  • Assault, reported at 6:48 p.m. May 1 in the 2800 block of West 12th Place. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 8:54 a.m. May 2 in the 400 block of East Navajo Avenue.
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 12:54 p.m. May 2 in the 1600 block of South Cortez Road. 
  • Aggravated assault reported a 9:09 pm. May 14 at North Ocotillo Road and West Apache Trail. 

Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.  

