Assaults reported July 30-Aug. 5 to Apache Junction Police Department

Aug 14th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults reported July 30-Aug. 5 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Aggravated assault, reported at 9:46 p.m. July 30 in the 10 block of East Old West Highway. 
  • Assault, reported at 12:03 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 300 block of West Camara Street. 
  • Assault, reported at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 900 block of South Idaho Road. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 10:59 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 400 block of East Kachina Avenue. 
  • Assault, reported at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of East Greenlee Avenue. 

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie