Assaults reported July 30-Aug. 5 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported July 30-Aug. 5 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Aggravated assault, reported at 9:46 p.m. July 30 in the 10 block of East Old West Highway.

Assault, reported at 12:03 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 300 block of West Camara Street.

Assault, reported at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 900 block of South Idaho Road.

Aggravated assault, reported at 10:59 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 400 block of East Kachina Avenue.

Assault, reported at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of East Greenlee Avenue.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.