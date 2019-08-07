Assaults reported July 16-29 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported July 16-29 to the Apache Junction Police Department. 

Incidents investigated included: 

  • Aggravated assault, reported at 8:14 p.m. July 19 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue. 
  • Assault, reported at 9:39 a.m. July 22 in the 600 block of East 26th Avenue. 
  • Assault, reported at 1:43 p.m. July 22 in the 2800 block of West Fourth Avenue. 
  • Assault, reported at 8:36 a.m. July 24 in the 3200 block of South Winchester Road. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 6:49 p.m. July 27 in the 1600 block of East 34th Avenue. 
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 7:51 a.m. July 29 in the 300 block of South Vista Road. 

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

