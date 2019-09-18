Assaults reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 3-8 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 3-8 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Assault, reported at 12:57 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.

Assault, reported at 10:26 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 6500 block of East Casa de Leon Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.