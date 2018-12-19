Assaults reported in Gold Canyon Dec. 9-15 to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Dec. 9-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, reported at 1:26 p.m. Dec 12 in the 5900 block of South Alhambra Way.

Assault, no weapon, aggravated injury, reported at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

