Assaults reported Aug. 20-26 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Aug. 20-26 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

Incidents investigated included:

Simple assault, reported at 11:51 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 2100 block of East Roundup Street.

Simple assault, reported at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.

Aggravated assault, reported at 8:51 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 300 block of South Grand Drive

Simple assault, reported at 11:13 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 1200 block of South Warner Drive.

The AJPD incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

