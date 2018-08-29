Assaults reported Aug. 19-25 to Apache Junction Police Department Above are the general locations of assaults reported Aug. 19-25 to Apache Junction Police Department. Assaults investigated by AJPD included: Reported at 12 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 700 block of West 17th Avenue.

Reported at 2:13 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East 29th Avenue.

Reported at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1500 block of East Southern Avenue.

Reported at 11:43 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 400 block of East Hondo Avenue.

