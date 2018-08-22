Above are the general locations of assaults reported Aug. 13-18 to Apache Junction Police Department.
Assaults investigated by AJPD included:
- Reported at 8:59 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
- Reported at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1400 block of East 28th Avenue.
- Reported at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1500 block of West Apache Trail
- Reported at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 700 block of East Quail Avenue.
- Reported at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 2600 block of West Yavapai Road.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
