Assault, suspicious activities reported in Gold Canyon Feb. 11-17 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of an assault and suspicious activities incidents reported Feb. 11-17 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Suspicious activity, reported at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 13 at East Cloudview Road and South Buckboard Avenue.

Assault, reported at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 15 East Don Donnelly Street and South Quail Crest Trail.

Suspicious activity, reported at 8:43 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Suspicious activity, reported at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 17 at South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.