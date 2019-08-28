Assault, sex offense reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 13-19 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of an assault and sex offense reported Aug. 13-19 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Assault, reported at 6:31 a.m. Aug. 19 at East Fortuna Road and South Alameda Road

Sex offenses, reported at 2:36 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 6500 block of East Hacienda La Noria Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.