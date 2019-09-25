Assault, fraud reported in Gold Canyon Sept. 9-14 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of fraud and an assault reported Sept. 9-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Fraud, reported at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 7300 block of East Desert Honeysuckle Drive.

Assault, reported at 10:51 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 10900 block of East Peralta Road.

Fraud, reported at 3:37 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 9500 block of East Obsidian Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

