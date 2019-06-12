Assault, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon May 29-June 4 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of an assault and disorderly conduct incidents reported May 29-June 4 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, trespassing, reported at 8:45 a.m. May 31 in the 6900 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 7:28 a.m. June 1 in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60

Assault, reported at 8:57 p.m. June 1 in the 9900 block of East La Palma Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, domestic violence, reported at 6:49 p.m. June 3 in the 4300 block of South Primrose Circle.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

