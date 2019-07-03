Assault, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon June 19-25 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of a an assault and disorderly conduct incidents reported June 19-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 10:16 p.m. June 19 at South Kings Road Road and East U.S. Highway 60.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 2:59 a.m. June 20 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 12:24 p.m. June 20 in the 6800 block of South Kings Ranch Road.

Disorderly conduct, domestic violence, reported at 10:47 p.m. June 21 in the 5600 block of South Estrella Road.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 12:17 p.m. June 23 at East U.S. Highway 60 and South Superstition Mountain Drive.

Assault, reported at 5:58 p.m. June 23 in the 8100 block of East Apache Plumb Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 1:39 a.m. June 24 in the 6100 block of South Sandtrap Drive.

Disorderly conduct, suspicious activity, reported at 3:15 a.m. June 24 in the 10600 block of East Sugar Creek Drive.

Disorderly conduct, noise disturbance, reported at 7:34 p.m. June 25 in the 5700 block of South Jacaranda Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

