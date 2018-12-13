Arts commission to be established by city of Apache Junction

A public art commission should be established in the community, the Apache Junction City Council decided recently.

The commission should be open to out-of-the-city residents, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the council’s Dec. 4 meeting.

“A lot of the artistic people are up against the mountain and in Gold Canyon,” he said.

The council voted 6-0 on Dec. 4 to establish the commission, with Councilwoman Robin Barker absent.

“Our community has been exploring creative ways to incorporate elements of art into our community and over the years we’ve seen all kinds of different art come in to the community,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said to the council.

Public art ranges from works of art to art classes and performances, Heather Patel, grants administrator, said to the council.

“Public art is an investment, it does provide a quality of life,” she said.

“Public art is also something that is one-of-a-kind to us and it does display artistic excellence that will reflect in our community.”

Next steps for the city of Apache Junction include establishing an authority; identifying a focus, such as public art or programming; identifying funding mechanisms; and creating ordinances, policies and framework, Ms. Patel said to the council.

A public arts commission would follow open-meeting laws; have member specifics, staff responsibility and a meeting schedule in a city code ordinance; and need a scope of authority, such as making recommendations or spending, she said.

A consultant should be hired to assist city of Apache Junction staff members in establishing the commission and writing the ordinances to fund the program, she said.

Funding of approximately $5,000 for the consultant would come from the city’s economic development budget, she said.

“Getting the right people on this commission is going to be so important,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said.

“I mean, a lot of people, they just want on boards because they are bored and they want something to do: ‘I might like to do that.’ That’s the wrong… You’ve got to have some people with passion and interest in what we’re talking about here,” he said.

