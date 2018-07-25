Arson, thefts reported in Gold Canyon July 15-21 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of an arson call and thefts reported July 15-21 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.
Incidents investigated by PCSO included:
July 15
- Fraud, reported at 11:59 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Casa de Leon Lane.
July 17
- An arson fire reported at 8:13 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vista Point Circle.
July 18
- Fraud, reported at 12:52 p.m. in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com/. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.
