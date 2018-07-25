Arson, thefts reported in Gold Canyon July 15-21 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of an arson call and thefts reported July 15-21 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

July 15

  • Fraud, reported at 11:59 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Casa de Leon Lane.

July 17

  • An arson fire reported at 8:13 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vista Point Circle.

July 18

  • Fraud, reported at 12:52 p.m. in the 7100 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com/. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

 

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

