Arizona SADD encourages safety during graduation season

Graduation season is here and Arizona SADD wants to remind everyone to enjoy this time together – and celebrate with safety in mind.

Celebrations are a part of life’s milestones, but it is important for parents to understand the laws as they relate to providing alcohol to underage persons, according to a release.

“Parents need to understand that it is against the law to offer alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 – even if you are taking their keys so they won’t drive,” Jessica Hugdahl, Arizona SADD state coordinator, said in the release. “They can face criminal and civil sanctions if underage persons are consuming alcohol on their property.”

Underage drinkers are more likely to engage in risky behaviors or become a victim due to vulnerability. The effects of alcohol impair judgement and coordination, often resulting in poor decision making. The key to helping your teen make healthy choices is communication and planning, the release states.

Tips for keeping your teen safe during graduation night include:

Communicate expectations with your teen, their friends and others who may be hosting parties

Talk with your teen about drugs and alcohol

Know where they are and who they are with

Have pre-established times for your teen to call and check in with you

Make sure your teen always buckles up in any vehicle

Don’t rent hotel rooms for your teen’s graduation parties

Remind your teen to never get in the car with anyone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Volunteer to supervise graduation events

Remind your teen of existing curfews

Stay awake until your teen gets home

Open communication between parents and teens regarding behaviors and expectations can make a huge difference in preventing impaired driving, drug/alcohol use, and other destructive decisions. Take the few minutes to have the conversation and keep your child safe.

About SADD

For almost 40 years SADD has worked to empower teens, engage parents, mobilize communities, and change lives around the issues of traffic safety, substance abuse, and personal health and safety. Through a national network of peer-led chapters in middle schools, high schools and colleges, SADD equips our students with the resources they need to advocate for change on their campuses and in their communities, according to the release. Go to sadd.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.