Arizona Renaissance Festival traffic-control strategy before state transportation board Jan. 29

An overview of the traffic-control strategy on U.S. Highway 60 for the Arizona Renaissance Festival near Gold Canyon is to be discussed at the Jan. 29 study session of the Arizona State Transportation Board.

The item, listed on the meeting agenda as information and discussion only, is to be presented by Randy Everett, central district administrator.

The study session is to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Arizona Department of Transportation auditorium, 206 S. 17th Ave. in Phoenix. Members of the transportation board will attend either in person or by telephone conference call.

Members of the public may appear before the transportation board to be heard on any transportation-related issue. Persons wishing to protest any action taken or contemplated by the board may appear before this open forum, according to the agenda.

Other items on the agenda are:

reviewing the 2020–24 tentative five-year transportation facilities construction program, including funding, project modifications and new projects.

discussion on the call-to-the-audience procedure.

impact/concerns to the highway and aviation program due to the federal government shutdown.

