Application open for Planning and Zoning Commission

The city of Apache Junction is seeking applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The position will complete the term of current commission member Robert Schroeder, who will be sworn onto the City Council in January. The term expires in October 2019.

Serving on the board provides an opportunity to work closely with other citizens and the City Council to help make decisions about the future of the city, according to a release.

All city board and commission members are appointed by the council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting.

Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term.

The appointment requires residency within the city of Apache Junction. The commission regularly meets twice a month on Tuesday evenings.

Applications must be submitted online by Thursday, Jan. 24, and can be found at ajcity.net/boards.

The council interview and the appointment are scheduled for February.

Additional information on the city’s boards and commissions is also available online.

For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted online using a public computer available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

For additional information or assistance contact 480-474-5066.

