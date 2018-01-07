Applicant withdraws request to store explosives in Apache Junction; meeting Jan. 9

A request has been withdrawn for a conditional use permit to store explosive material in a magazine storage container at Western Industrial, a B-5 (industrial) zoned property at 3640 S. Cactus Road in Apache Junction. The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission is to hold a public hearing on the item at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“Our request to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives was turned down. This will not allow us at this time to meet the requirements of the conditional use permit,” Nate Shechter, Western Industrial’s director of safety and compliance, stated in a Dec. 26 letter to the city. “There are other methods that we could use but Western Industrial does not feel the need to pursue the other avenues at this point. We do hope to pursue Western Industrial Fracturing as a part of our business but the storage of explosive materials on our Apache Junction property will not be a part of that plan at this time.”
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing Aug. 22 about the permit request by Desert Mesa Holdings LLC, represented by Mr. Shechter, to store explosive material in a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-approved magazine. The commission voted 4-0 to continue the item to a Tuesday, Jan. 9, meeting as BATFE asked for modifications to a cover for the magazine’s barricade.
No more than 125 pounds of explosives was to be kept at a time. They would be in one section of the magazine and the igniters in a separate container. A barricade was to be installed around the magazine and container, according to a memo written by Stephanie Bubenheim, assistant planner, that was with the Aug. 22 agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Mr. Shechter at the Aug. 22 meeting showed slides to the commission that described the business, also known as Western Industrial Fracturing, as needing the explosives to break hardened materials for clients.
Mr. Shechter said the explosives would be ordered, brought to the container and then taken to job sites, he said Aug. 22.
