‘Appellate action’ of city board decision on Hitching Post topic of Apache Junction council executive session

From left are Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell and City Attorney R. Joel Stern at a council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Legal advice on appellate action for the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment decision concerning Hitching Post Pizza and Pub is to be discussed with the city’s attorneys at the Apache Junction City Council’s Oct. 15 closed-door executive session.

The Apache Junction City Council is to meet in executive session, which is not open to the public, at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the City Council Conference Room, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The agenda states:

  • Legal advice on appellate action for Board of Adjustment and Appeals decision under Case No. BA-1-18 (Mehmood Mohiuddin v. City of Apache Junction) decided Oct. 7 and associated contracts in contemplated litigation pursuant to A.R.S. § 38-431.03(3) and A.R.S. § 38-431.03(4).
  • Legal advice on possible refunding/refinancing of city capital improvement renovations debt service on 2007 bonds, pursuant to A.R.S. § 38-431.03(3).

