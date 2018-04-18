Apache Junction’s 7th Annual Water Festival makes a splash on April 26

The Seventh Annual Apache Junction Water Festival makes a splash 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 26 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho, as fourth graders and teachers celebrate water with four interactive areas.
Each area students will explore includes watersheds, groundwater, the water cycle and ways to conserve water, according to a press release, adding that it correlates to state standards and addresses crucial topics in water stewardship.
Facilitators hope instilling water conservation habits and appreciation in children’s lives will lead to a lifelong commitment to water stewardship, the release stated about the statewide event happening during Water Awareness Month and the week after Earth Day.
The festival is an opportunity for students to learn and the the community to get involved on and around Earth Day as people of all ages and backgrounds unite to help better the environment, the release said.
Volunteers from the water industry, local governments and the community make the water festival possible. Apache Junction’s annual festival is coordinated by the Apache Junction Water District, the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Arizona Water Company and other local sponsors.
The Water Resources Research Center and Cooperative Extension Services of the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences coordinates statewide water festivals, the release noted.
Arizona Water Festivals are recognized within the national network of Project WET, which develops water education resources worldwide.
For information on water festivals, or to volunteer, contact Chuck Dugan at cld1@email.arizona.edu; or go to http://arizonawet.arizona.edu/ or 520-836-5221 x210.
To learn more about Water Awareness Month, visit www.waterawarenessmonth.com.
