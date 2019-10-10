Apache Junction Water District rate increase goes into effect

Equipment at the Superstition Area Water Plant of the Apache Junction water district. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Under a budget approved June 18 by the Apache Junction Water District Board, rates for customers within the city limits increased approximately 2% on Oct. 1, which translates to a bill increase of less than $1.30 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month.

Rates for customers living in the county will increase approximately 5%, which translates to a bill increase of approximately $3.30 a month for the average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month, according to a release.

The increase is part of the annual budget and rate-setting process, which includes reviewing operating expenses and equipment replacement costs, leading to the rate adjustment. The rate schedule is available online at ajwaterdistrict.org, or upon request. The new rates went into effect Oct. 1.

“The Apache Junction Water District makes every effort to minimize rate adjustments. We care about the potential impact this may have on our customers. The approach we have taken is reasonable, sensible, and responsible,” according to the release.

“The Apache Junction Water District is committed to providing safe and reliable drinking water to our customers. With this commitment comes the responsibility to ensure that infrastructure improvements are made, and that the water system remains financially sustainable,” according to the release.

This year major improvements to the water system will include emergency roof repairs of a million-gallon steel water storage tank to avoid premature failure. The contract for this project was recently approved by the Water District Board of Directors and work on the steel storage tank is underway. Completion of this project is anticipated by the end of the year, the release states.

For more information, call the Apache Junction Water District at 480-982-6030.

