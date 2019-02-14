Apache Junction water district informing customers on updated sample results

Customers of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District will be receiving communication regarding an update on sample results of a compound found during routine testing of water in the district system. The water is safe to drink and no action is needed by customers.

Previously a sample from one of the district testing sites, taken on Oct. 12, 2018, was 0.0924 parts per million of this compound. This resulted in a locational running annual average of 0.0862 parts per million for total trihalomethanes. The maximum level allowed is 0.080 parts per million, according to a release.

On Jan. 14, 2019, a water sample from the same district testing site was 0.0447 parts per million.

“Improvement may be attributed to cooler weather, operational changes at water reservoirs, blending TTHM-free water into the system, chemical adjustments and flushing the system at strategic locations,” according to the release.

Although the recent sample result is below the allowable level, and less than half of the October 2018 sample, the locational running annual average calculation is 0.082 mg/l (above 0.080 parts per million), according to the release.

“At this time, no alternative source of water is necessary. However, individuals with specific health concerns should consult their health-care providers regarding drinking water with this slightly higher compound to determine their risk,” according to the release.

The district is working with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and is in process of adding pre-treatment and aeration systems to help lower total trihalomethanes levels, according to the release.

“These modifications to the Superstition Area Water Plant and water storage facilities are anticipated to be in place by the spring of 2019. Optimization of operational changes to water reservoirs, blending TTHM-free water into the system, chemical adjustments and flushing the system at strategic locations will continue,” the release states.

“The district has taken the initiative to increase sampling to help with process optimization, and anticipates completing modifications prior to summer months, when warm temperatures contribute to elevated TTHM levels. Compliance sample results will be due again to ADEQ in April 2019,” according to the release.

Go to ajwaterdistrict.org.

